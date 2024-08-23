Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Get Vividness Slider Feature from Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung rolled out an update to the Galaxy S24 series earlier in February, adding a vividness slider to boost the colour contrast of S24 series displays after multiple complaints from users regarding the colours looking faded. The same Vividness slider has now also been added to the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 5G with the latest August security patch update.

As spotted on X, the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 5G are now receiving an update, likely with the August 2024 security patch with build numbers A556EXXU4AXH1 and A356EXXU3AXH1, respectively, which have added the Vividness slider to these devices.

When we reviewed the Galaxy A55, we said, “The colours (of the display) aren’t as vibrant and in fact, they look similar to how they were on the Galaxy S24 series before it got the vividness slider update. They have a more natural tone, and I feel they could be more vibrant.”

With the addition of the feature, the issue should have been solved. We can’t verify the same as we don’t have the devices with us at the moment, but for those who like vibrant colours, the addition of vividness slider is a welcome move. The panel on the Galaxy A55 5G is already one of the best in its price range and this should make it even better.

Samsung added the same feature to S24 series devices based on user feedback. To check it out on the latest software version of Galaxy A55 and the A35, head over to Settings > Display > Screen mode > Select ‘Vivid’ > Advanced Settings > Drag the vividness slider to the right to set its intensity as per your preference.

The Galaxy A55 and the A35 recently also gained the Circle to Search AI feature, bringing the experience of using them somewhat in line with the higher-end S-series flagships from Samsung.