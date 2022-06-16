Samsung India launches 2022 lineup of Curd Maestro, Digi-Touch Cool Refrigerators: What’s New?

Samsung manufactures a range of products and one of those product categories include refrigerators. Now, Samsung has introduced the 2022 lineup of its Curd Maestro and Digi Touch Cool range of refrigerators in India. The refrigerators now come with new India centric designs.

Curd Maestro and Digi Touch Cool 2022 range of refrigerators will be available across all the retail channels and on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The Digi Touch Cool single door refrigerator range will start from Rs 18,690 and Curd Maestro frost free range will start from Rs 27,990. Consumers can get up to 15% cashback of up to Rs 8,500, easy EMI options starting at just Rs 990, and one EMI off on the new models.

What’s New: The Colours!

For those who are unaware, Curd Maestro is the world’s first refrigerator that can make curd. The refrigerators were first announced two years ago in 2020. As a refresh for this year, it will now be available in two new shades including a Bouquet Silver colour, which Samsung claims is the industry’s first flower pattern design on steel finish along with a Mid Night Blossom shade. As for the Digi Touch Cool series, the direct cool single door refrigerators will be available in new floral patterns – Urban Tropical and Hydrangea Pattern.

Samsung Curd Maestro USP

The USP of the Samsung Curd Maestro is, of course, its ability to produce curd without any hassle. Moreover, its a feature no other refrigerator currently offers in the market. Samsung says that the refrigerator enables curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours — 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd. Generally, one needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually. Then, the Curd Maestro comes into play and plays an important role with fermentation of the mixture. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

Samsung Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 USPs

Samsung chooses to advertise this range of refrigerators with five main features. The first one being Digital Control Cool Temperature Setting using which users can control the temperature of their refrigerator based on varied seasonal conditions. Different levels of temperature points allow one to store their food optimally while meeting the changing season requirements.

The second one is Power Cool as per which the refrigerator provides up to 53% faster ice making and 33% faster cooling, claims Samsung. Third is Eco mode which adjusts the refrigerator’s temperature to approximately 6 degrees Celsius, saving 28% energy thereby reducing the running cost during certain situations.

Fourth is Blackout notification and this is a unique one. In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to power outage, the Blackout Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch panel and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage. The last one is e-defrost using which the user to defrost the freezer by the pushing the e-Defrost button for 3 seconds.

This will instantly start the process of removing any ice on the freezer walls and evaporator. Once the defrosting process completes, it switches off automatically. Consumers can also stop the de-frosting process anytime by pressing e-Defrost on the touch panel for 3 seconds.

So these were the new refrigerators from Samsung with all the features explained. We do think that the Curd Maestro model is worth looking at for those who don’t stay at home much and have to head out for work so that whenever you come back home and want so,e curd alongside your dinner, it’s always ready.