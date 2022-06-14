Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series TVs launched in India for Rs 35,999

Samsung has announced the launch of its new smart TV in the Crystal 4K Neo series in India. The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series is priced at Rs. 35,990 for the 43-inch model, which is available exclusively from Amazon India, Flipkart and Samsung Shop.

Consumers purchasing the television from Amazon will get a complimentary one-year membership for Amazon Prime and one-year membership for Disney Hotstar when purchased on Flipkart. Further, consumers can avail a 12-month no-cost EMI from leading banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank while purchasing the TV.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Features

Powered by Crystal Technology, the television boasts features such as One Billion True Colors for natural representation of every color. Further, there is HDR10+ for crisp visual details even in dark scenes and Bezel Less Design for an immersive viewing experience.

The Crystal 4K Neo comes with Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound Technology. The Crystal Processor 4K brings integrated colour mapping technology that lets you experience realistic colours. It features a sleek 3-side bezel-less design as well. The Crystal 4K Neo TV comes equipped with a smart adaptive sound feature to adjust the sound according to the content for an optimal viewing experience.

This UHD TV has built-in connectivity with google assistant, Alexa, and Bixby. Now consumers can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

Further, the TV comes with the PC Mode which allows users to transform the TV into a personal computer. Besides, one can watch 55 global and local Live channels like Republic TV, Discovery TV etc. by logging into Samsung TV Plus for free. Moreover, for gaming, the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow faster frame transition and low latency.

