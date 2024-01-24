Samsung Has Bad News For Galaxy S22 Series Users Who Wanted To Have Galaxy AI

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S24 series earlier last week and the USP of the product is the AI features it comes loaded with which are collectively dubbed as Galaxy AI. While Samsung confirmed that it’s last generation flagships, the Galaxy S23 series, will be getting Galaxy AI, it seems like the Galaxy S22 series won’t.

In a conversation with Techradar, Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet, confirmed that none of its 2022 flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be getting the Galaxy AI features.

While explaining as to why the decision was made, Chomet said, “We want to ensure that, over time, our AI experiences can be supported by [mobile] performance, which leads to CPU and GPU capability”. “So for now, we are learning; we are going step-by-step. We know that Galaxy AI works well on the Galaxy S24 series and we know it will work well on [the Galaxy S23 series]. But we don’t know what the intensity of AI usage will be for the average customer, and [therefore how that] intensity will impact on-device resources and cloud resources”, he added.

In other words, Samsung doesn’t yet know whether the Galaxy S22 series will be able to handle all the AI features in a stable manner or not. The publication also asked the official as to why there’s a disparity between the availability of AI features amongst the Galaxy S22 and the S23 FE despite them using the same Exynos 2200 SoC, to which the official replied, “For now, we’re limiting Galaxy AI to last-gen devices”, while acknowledging the fact.

In first half of this year, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9 series will all be receiving Galaxy AI with One UI 6.1. However, phones in the Galaxy S22 line (and older) won’t be getting them, despite also qualifying for a One UI 6.1 update. There’s also a possibility that Samsung changes its mind in the future if they are successfully able to achieve satisfactory performance of the AI features on these phones through testing, but for now, the Galaxy S22 series users will have to accept the fact that Galaxy AI isn’t coming to their phones.

In a recent interview with us, Samsung also confirmed that they currently have no plans to bring Galaxy AI to mid-range and budget Galaxy devices, such as those in Galaxy M and A series.