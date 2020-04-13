  • 13:47 Apr 13, 2020

Samsung halts Galaxy M31, Galaxy A70 update after users report bricking issue

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2020 1:05 pm

Latest News

Samsung has now pulled both the updates and will look into the issue that was causing these devices to crash.
Samsung rolled out a new software update with the April 2020 security patch earlier this week to Galaxy M31. Samsung Galaxy A70 also received the Android 10 update earlier this month. Now both the smartphones updates have been stopped as users reported Bricking issue.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 update installation process stuck the handset. Users ended up bricking their phones while attempting to install the latest update. A few users on Twitter and on the Samsung Members app have claimed that the new update version M315FXXU1ATD1 caused their devices became unresponsive after the installation process began.

 



For Samsung Galaxy M31 users who haven’t updated their phone yet, it is highly advisable that they skip the latest update till Samsung fixes the issue. If they update, they will not be able to go to Samsung’s service centres in this lockdown period.

Samsung Galaxy A70 devices also faced similar issue after updating to the Android 10 OS version. A report by SamMobile claims that the A70 was bricking due to hardware mismatch.

Samsung has now pulled both the updates and will look into the issue that was causing these devices to crash. The company will likely be rolling out a new update in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Samsung has rolled out One UI 2.1 update to its Galaxy S10 Lite. The update brings April Android security patch along with some new camera features like Single Take and Pro Video. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users now get improved AR Emoji with manual editing support and enhanced facial expression recognition. The update adds a Quick Crop feature that allows users to easily crop images without entering the edit menu. It also brings features like Quick Share and Music Share. Samsung has also updated the Samsung Keyboard as well, which now has text undo/redo and multilingual translation features.

