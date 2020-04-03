Samsung Galaxy A70 starts receiving Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A70 has February Android 10 security patch as well as latest OneUI 2.0.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A70 has now started receiving the Android 10 update in India. This comes after the phone received Android 10 update in Ukraine in February this year.



The Android 10-based OneUI update for the Galaxy A70 has the build number as A705GMDDU5BTC2 and it weighs around 1.95GB. It has February Android 10 security patch as well as latest OneUI 2.0.



Because of the large size, it is recommended to be installed over a Wi-Fi connection. The update is rolling out over-the-air, and it could be a while before all users receive the update. Users can also try checking for it manually in Settings > Software update > Download.





The update brings improvements to the UI along with the goodies of Android 10. It brings Dark Mode, clearer app icons and system colours, enhanced system animations, updated camera app, One-handed mode, full-screen gestures, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls and more.

Advertisement

Samsung launched Galaxy A70 in India last year. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor. The Galaxy A70 is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery which it claims to last up to two days.

The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back, which comes with a combination of 32-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 123-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Source