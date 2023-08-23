Samsung Galaxy Z series FE models expected soon: Samsung facing pressure from competition?

With the foldable space heating up due to launches from newer brands in the segment, Samsung is now being pressurised to bring something new to the market. While it tried doing so with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, it still doesn’t seem enough as Samsung may be planning to add more models to its Z series lineup, specifically Fan Edition (FE) versions so the foldable segment can be made more accessible.

This new leak from tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X (formerly Twitter) claims that Samsung is planning to unveil Fan Edition versions of its foldable phones beginning next year. Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy Z FE model after the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in 2024.

Apart from this, the tipster says that Galaxy S23 FE is also expected to launch soon. Post its launch, the company might announce more Fan Edition products consistently every year. As a recall, the renders for the upcoming S23 FE handset have already leaked once before, suggesting it could legit be coming soon.

Can Samsung maintain its position with FE models of Galaxy Z series?

Samsung was one of the first brands to commercialise the foldable form factor in smartphones and since then, it has been refining its products with each generation. General spec upgrades and design refinement have been a part of each generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series.

However, with brands such as Oppo, Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, and now even OnePlus, making their moves in the space, Samsung needs to go a step ahead as it’s current position is being threatened by the competition. The prices for its foldable smartphones have been consistently going up since past few years (at least in India) and brands such as Oppo and Motorola have taken advantage of that, specifically here in the country by launching products at competitive prices.

In fact, Motorola is currently selling the cheapest flip foldable phone in India, called the Motorola Razr 40. Yes, it does sport inferior specifications than a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Flip 5 but those who want to try out foldables now have a cheaper entry point into the segment with the device costing Rs 59,999, compared to that of a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Flip 5, which starts at above Rs 84,999.

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs 89,999, which is again similar to Galaxy Z Flip 4’s price. While Samsung does have an edge in terms of software, it does fall short in comparison to Find N2 Flip if we talk of battery backup. Even though some people would still prefer Samsung due to its brand value and it’s consistent high-end quality record with foldables, a similar foldable from another brand with some better specs at the same price point as Samsung’s handset does prove to be a point of worry for the Korean manufacturer.

While most high-end foldables from other brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei are limited to China, it shouldn’t take long for them to enter other markets. Oppo is already doing so with its Find N series and that’s a concern for Samsung. For the brand to retain its reputation and positioning in the foldable segment, Samsung has to bring down the prices of its foldables considerably. What would be a better way to do that than to launch FE models of the Galaxy Z series phones?

Launching such devices could prove beneficial for Samsung considering it has created a strong enough presence in global markets when it comes to its foldable phones. More people would be able to get their hands-on on cheaper folding smartphones from Samsung and that should definitely translate into a profitable move for the Korean conglomerate.