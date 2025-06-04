Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE Colour Options, Storage Variants Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the Z Flip 7 FE colour options and storage variants have been leaked online, suggesting the Fold 7 and the Flip 7 will come in three variants each, while the Flip 7 FE will be available in two versions. Here’s everything to know about the new leak.

The report comes from WinFuture, as per whom the next Galaxy Unpacked event, that is likely to be held in July, will consist of various new launches including three new watches apart from the three new foldables, which could be the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and a new Watch Ultra.

As for the storage options, the report notes that the Galaxy Z Flip FE base variant will have 128GB storage and go up to 256GB for the top model. The Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will have 256GB in the base model, paired with 12GB RAM. Their higher models could include 512GB of storage as well.

Further, the report suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE colour options will include black and white, while the Fold 7 will come in Black, Silver and Blue Shadow. As for the Flip 7, it should be made available in Black, Blue and Coral Red.

There’s no mention of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra in the report which was teased by Samsung a few hours ago. However, the device is still expected to debut at the same event. According to Samsung, the Ultra foldable will provide users with the “Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor.”