One UI 8 Beta Launched for Galaxy S25 Series, Stable Release Tied to Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7

One UI 8 Beta has been launched by Samsung a little earlier than expected considering the brand faced major delays in the rollout of One UI 7. This is line with Google’s new Android release timelines where it is also expected to launch the stable Android 16 build early next month for Pixel devices.

”One UI 8 is coming, and early access is now available through its beta program — kicking off a new era of software intelligence that brings a true multimodal AI agent designed for various Samsung Galaxy form factors,” said Samsung in a blog post. As a result of a mutual partnership between Samsung and Google, One UI 8 will debut on Samsung’s newest foldables this summer and will gradually expand to more Galaxy devices so users can now “enjoy an enriched, more personalized mobile experience with the latest version of Android.”

Samsung notes that through open communication, “Samsung and Google actively shared their respective design systems and real-time feedback with one another, accelerating software development that made One UI 8 one of the first UI platforms to adopt Android 16.” The company adds that the launch of One UI 8 also initiates a “new rhythm for Samsung’s software evolution with major UX and AI updates.”

One UI 8 Beta: Supported Devices, Regions

One can sign up for the One UI 8 beta program starting today. Those with the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra in Germany, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States are eligible for joining the beta program.

One UI 8 Beta: New Features

The official launch of One UI 8 will bring a smarter, more convenient AI experience, building on the advanced features first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung says that the AI is driven by three key elements: multimodal capabilities, a user experience optimized for various device form factors, and personalized, proactive suggestions. With intelligent multimodality, you’ll enjoy natural, seamless interactions with AI that can understand and respond to what you’re seeing or watching in real time.

The updated UX in One UI 8 is tailored to the distinct form factors across the Galaxy device lineup, enhancing productivity and efficiency in your everyday tasks. It intelligently adapts to your context, delivering personalized, proactive suggestions that align with your daily routine. New features like Now Bar and Now Brief will now deliver even more customized insights and suggestions to help you stay on top of tasks and support your daily routine, through curated AI information. One UI 8 also provides settings where you can choose to process data only on the device.

Aside from this, Auracast, a broadcast audio technology based on Bluetooth LE Audio — will support effortless audio connection via QR code scanning and sharing, allowing multiple Auracast devices — like Galaxy Buds3 and hearing aids — to join a shared audio stream without the hassle of a complex manual setup.

Additionally, customer support at repair centers will be faster and more convenient, thanks to QR- and NFC-enabled support accessible right in Samsung Account. You can now register with QR or NFC without having to write any registration forms, reducing wait times and simplifying service requests.

The Reminder app will be your travel supporter with more convenient and intuitive features. If you are planning a trip to New York with your family, you can manage all your reminders in one place as soon as you open the App with a UX that is easy-looking even for first-time users. You can also share a list of to-dos for your trip with the press of a button. When your hands are full of shopping bags, you can use your voice to add reminders on the go as it is voice enabled.

Further, a single tap of the Quick Share button in the Quick settings panel will let you instantly send and receive files.