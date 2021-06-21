Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 reportedly are in mass production now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable will reportedly begin shipping from August 27 in select markets.

Samsung is working on its upcoming next-generation foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. It is expected that Samsung will announce the foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3. In the latest development, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have reportedly entered production.

FrontPage Tech report claims that Samsung has ordered 50,000 to 70,000 units to be manufactured each day for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones. This is significantly higher in comparison to the previous generation smartphones. Further, the reports claim that Samsung is planning to produce approximately seven million units of both devices and wants to be ready in time for their launch.

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable will begin shipping from August 27 in select markets. Along with the foldable phones at the event, the company may also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

The new report also says that Samsung had initially planned to sell the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the foldable smartphones at the event but it will only launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Watch Series 4.

As per earlier leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could come with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could measure between 6.7 - 6.9-inches. It could have a triple camera setup with three 12MP shooters. The Z Flip 3 should also be powered by a flagship processor called the Snapdragon 888.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to come with S Pen support and said to be priced around $1099, which is approx. Rs 80,000.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera. The phone could arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh), which may be advertised as 4,400 mAh when launched. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera with a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is further expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and equipped with an external display with reduced size of 5.4-inch from 6.23-inch. Other expected specifications include a 7.5-inch internal display, S-Pen support, Water Resistance and a revamped ultra-thin glass. It is expected to come in three different colour options, namely Black, Silver and Dark Green.