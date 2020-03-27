  • 18:34 Mar 27, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Electrocardiogram feature delayed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 27, 2020 5:27 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 35,990.
Advertisement

Samsung launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India last year and it promised that the smartwatch will receive the electrocardiogram feature in the first quarter of 2020. However, it seems that the upcoming has been delayed. 

 

A Samsung executive of the Samsung Health Service operations in Samsun Community has revealed that the ECG feature has been delayed on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. He says that the team needs more time to optimise the ECG feature to provide a stable performance. He further adds that the brand will announce a new time frame in the future. 

 

The ECG basically measures the electrical activity of the heartbeat. It helps doctors to see if the heartbeat is irregular or any part of the heart is enlarged or overworked. The feature is already available with Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 4 smartwatches. Apart from this, it is available with Xiaomi Smart Watch 2 ECG Edition, Oppo Watch, Withings ScanWatch and more. 

 

Advertisement

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 35,990. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with a 1.4-inch display. It offers Super AMOLED always-on screens with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels with Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. 

 

The screen comes with rotating touch bezel to allow users to interact with the smartwatch's UI by moving their fingers in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction. It is powered by the Tizen platform and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 9.0 or above.



The watch comes with a 340mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance. It has various sensors including a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 touted to arrive in India soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch LTE launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G edition launched in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

VingaJoy FitLife 2.0 W-200 fitness band launched in India

Huawei Watch GT 2e with 14-day battery life announced

Huawei Smartwatch users can now avail doorstep repair facility

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies