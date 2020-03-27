Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Electrocardiogram feature delayed

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 35,990.

Samsung launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India last year and it promised that the smartwatch will receive the electrocardiogram feature in the first quarter of 2020. However, it seems that the upcoming has been delayed.

A Samsung executive of the Samsung Health Service operations in Samsun Community has revealed that the ECG feature has been delayed on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. He says that the team needs more time to optimise the ECG feature to provide a stable performance. He further adds that the brand will announce a new time frame in the future.

The ECG basically measures the electrical activity of the heartbeat. It helps doctors to see if the heartbeat is irregular or any part of the heart is enlarged or overworked. The feature is already available with Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 4 smartwatches. Apart from this, it is available with Xiaomi Smart Watch 2 ECG Edition, Oppo Watch, Withings ScanWatch and more.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 35,990. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with a 1.4-inch display. It offers Super AMOLED always-on screens with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels with Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection.

The screen comes with rotating touch bezel to allow users to interact with the smartwatch's UI by moving their fingers in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction. It is powered by the Tizen platform and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 9.0 or above.







The watch comes with a 340mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance. It has various sensors including a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.