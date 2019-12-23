  • 19:40 Dec 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G edition launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 4:14 pm

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new variant of its Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India. Dubbed as Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, the smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 35,990. 

 

The smartwatch comes with 44mm steel dial and it is available in silver, black and gold colour options. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G is available across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. With this, Samsung now has two 4G-enabled smartwatches in the Indian market. The company previously introduced Galaxy Watch 4G for Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,990 for the 46mm and 42mm variants respectively. 

 

The latest smartwatch comes with e-sim connectivity making it easier to work as a standalone device and one can also take calls freely from the watch itself without having to keep their phone around. 

 

One can also access social media apps with Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G and share a post or watch a short clip on the smartwatch. Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G will be supported by telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Apart from this, the rest of the specifications remains similar to the standard Galaxy Watch Active 2. 

 

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with a 1.4-inch display. It offers Super AMOLED always-on screens with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels with Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. The screen comes with rotating touch bezel to allow users to interact with the smartwatch's UI by moving their fingers in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction. It is powered by the Tizen platform and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 9.0 or above.

 

The watch comes with a 340mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance. It has various sensors including a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

 

The smartwatch can track more than 39 workouts, and seven of them are automatically activated including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is an IP68 rated and MIL-STD 810G rated water-resistant and dustproof device.

