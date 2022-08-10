Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Series, Buds 2 Pro launched

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of foldables today globally including India. The new lineup includes Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. The new foldables draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and slightly bumped up specifications. Apart from these, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 (approx Rs 79,000). The phone will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options and will come in three RAM + storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant (Samsung.com Exclusive). The Samsung smartphone’s starting price in other markets is $1,799.99 (approx Rs 1,42,700). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Beige, Graygreen, and Phantom Black colours.

The Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229.99 (approx Rs 18,000). These Samsung earbuds come in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White colour options. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pricing starts at $279 (approx Rs 22,100) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant and $329 (approx Rs 26,100) for the LTE variant. The price for the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) Bluetooth and LTE variants is yet to be announced.

The 40mm variant features Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options. The latter features a Bora Purple strap. The 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has been priced at $449 (approx Rs 35,600) for the Bluetooth variant and $499 (approx Rs 39,600) for the LTE variant. The Pro model is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colour options.

India Pricing and Availability details for all of the devices will be announced in a few days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there is 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display on the outside is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has 2316 x 904 pixels resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The phone packs a 4400mAh battery cell with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging support is present as well. In addition, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip powers the smartphone along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 zoom lens and OIS.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will run OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has two displays. On the front, it comes with a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a dual-camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it sports a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging which is bumped up from 3300mAh on the Z Flip 3 that also had slower 15W charging. It also has wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 4 runs OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series has also been announced, which consists of the Watch 5 (in two sizes: 40mm & 44mm) and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, Galaxy Watch 5 tracks health metrics now with even greater accuracy than Galaxy Watch 4.

Plus, its 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works in combination with the other sensors of Galaxy Watch 5 series, including the newly introduced temperature sensor, to provide users with an in-depth understanding of their wellness.

The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if the temperature of your surroundings changes. This opens new possibilities for developers to expand their health and wellness options and for users to take advantage of all-new experiences.

Next, the brand has equipped the watches with a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60% harder outer layer. The Body Composition measurement tool provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalized workouts, and track progress.

Through SmartThings integration, Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment. Additionally, One UI Watch 4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new accessibility features. There’s support for Google Assistant as well. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch which is 60% larger (590mAh) than Galaxy Watch 4. The 44mm Watch 5 model has a 410mAh battery while the 40mm model has a 290mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are equipped with custom two-way coaxial speakers and support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher. These TWS earbuds also come with 360 Degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel, as per the company.

The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and are equipped with three high signal-to-noise ratio microphones. The charging case packs a 515mAh battery whereas both earbuds house a 61mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are claimed to last a total of up to 29 hours of listening time (ANC off) and up to 15 hours of talk time (ANC off) with the charging case. The earbuds have an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. They include the company’s Auto Switch feature that can be used to effortlessly switch between a TV connection and answering a call on a Samsung phone. The earbuds are compatible with Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (SSC HiFi), AAC, and SBC codecs, according to the company.