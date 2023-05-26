Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 can last more than 2 days and runs on Wear OS by Google: The ideal deal?

Mobvoi has announced the TicWatch Pro 5 globally and in India, and it is looking to be an ideal Wear OS-powered smartwatch, thanks to a powerful yet efficient chipset from Qualcomm. Mobvoi claims the watch can last up to 80 hours in the ‘Smart Essential Mode’. Is it the watch to consider? Let’s have a look.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Price in India

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is available for Rs 34,999 and can be purchased from the official Mobvoi India website. Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch comes in a single Obsidian colour option.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Features, Specifications

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display featuring Mobvoi’s unique dual-layer design protected by Corning Gorilla Anti-fingerprint Cover Glass. There’s an additional ultra-low-power display with a modest backlight to save on power when you don’t need it, and still provide a reading.

The watch packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, and is the first watch to equip this chipset.

The watch is encased inside a case that combines metal, 7000-series aluminum, and high-strength nylon with fiberglass, for enhanced durability. Then, the watch is US-MIL-STD 810H military standard certified and has 5ATM rating so it can withstand harsh conditions with rain, sand, ice, shocks and vibrations. There’s a crown on the right that rotates and can be used for navigation through the menus.

The battery life on the watch is claimed to last up to 80 hours in Smart Essential Mode and 45 days in Essential Mode. The Smart Essential Mode will automatically switch to the secondary low-power display when you don’t need the OLED panel, thereby increasing the backup time. As the watch supports fast charging, Mobvoi says that it can achieve 65% battery capacity in just 30 minutes.

For health tracking, users get an HD PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2, and skin temperature sensor. The TicWatch Pro 5 also features an accelerometer, gyro sensor, low latency off-body sensor, barometer, and a compass.

The watch can track your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, stress levels and even VO2 Max. It has support for tracking 100 sports modes. The watch runs on Wear OS 3 by Google. While Wear OS 4 was recently announced, we don’t know when it will arrive on the latest Mobvoi smartwatch.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Competition

There are a few smartwatches with Wear OS out there that can compete with this one but its toughest competition would be the Galaxy Watch 5 from Samsung. At this price point, you can also get the Galaxy Watch 5 LTE while the 44mm bluetooth model costs even less.

However, the TicWatch Pro 5 actually makes more sense for the price if you have a non-Samsung smartphone due to some of the features of the Galaxy Watch being limited to the brand’s own set of phones. Moreover, the TicWatch Pro 5 has better battery life and the latest chip from Qualcomm, while Samsung is using the same Exynos chip on Watch5 which it used in Galaxy Watch4.