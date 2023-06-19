Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series get a more detailed look in new leak

Samsung Galaxy Watch series is about to witness another upgrade with the next generation models right around the corner. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is slated to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for late July, according to reports and now, a new leak for both the watches in the series give us a detailed look at the wearables.

The leak comes from WinFuture, who has also been the source to a number of reliable Samsung leaks in the past. The publication’s latest leak is giving us a bunch of information about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series devices, including their design and some of the specifications.

40mm (left), 44mm (right)

As per the renders, Samsung isn’t planning on giving up on the design language it has been following for past two generations of Galaxy Watches even with Watch 6. While the design is largely going to remain the same, Samsung has now employed bigger OLED displays inside the watches which bring down the size of the bezels, therefore giving it a more modern look.

47mm (left), 43mm (right)

Similar to the past year, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 will come in two sizes including 40mm and 44mm while the Watch 6 Classic will be available in 43mm and 47mm versions. The classic model, as reported earlier, will be bringing back the physical rotating bezel which Samsung dropped in Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

All the models will sport a Exynos W930 processor at the helm, which is apparently the W920 but with higher clock speeds. Optional LTE models of the wearables will also be provided by Samsung. Samsung will further use sapphire crystal as a display cover while the watches will also be 5ATM rated, so these should be quite immune to scratches and water splashes, says the report. Lastly, in addition to black and silver hues for the regular Watch 6, a new beige version is also planned.