Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: 5K renders confirm design

Samsung is working on bringing a better and more powerful Galaxy Watch later this year and new renders of one of the watches that is set to arrive have now been leaked. A new report has revealed the design of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic via 5K resolution renders which suggests that the watch is set to bring back a fan-favourite feature which Samsung ditched with its Galaxy Watch 5 series.

A report from MySmartPrice, citing tipster OnLeaks as source, suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be one of the two Samsung smartwatches launching later this year at Unpacked 2023. As the publication also got its hands on the renders for the watch, it says that it can “confirm that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will feature a rotating bezel around the circular display”.

Samsung ditched the physical rotating bezel in favour of a touch-based virtual rotating bezel feature in the Watch 5 series. The company also dropped the Classic moniker and went ahead with the Watch 5 Pro name, making it the top-end model instead of a Classic trim.

As per the tipster, the Watch 6 Classic is the successor of the current Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The frame of the watch rises between the buttons which reside on the right, while the circular display is surrounded by slightly thick bezels. The left edge of the watch is flush with the frame. The images also show a magnetic loop strap attached to the Watch.

The return of the physical rotating bezel confirms that Samsung is moving in the right direction with its upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Apart from this, the watch is expected to bring improvements across the board, including a 1.47-inch display with a higher resolution of 470 x 470 pixels, and a 425mAh battery, which will certainly be bigger than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s 361mAh battery.