Samsung Galaxy S23 series is getting a significant update: Check what’s new

Samsung is gearing up to launch it’s new foldable flagships next month but that doesn’t mean it has forgotten its current flagships, which are the Galaxy S23 series. Reports online suggest that Samsung is now seeding a major update for the Galaxy S23 series with new features, June security patch, and improvements to enhance the overall experience.

Samsung is usually quick in rolling out the monthly updates for its flagships but in June, the update seemed to have gotten delayed for the Galaxy S23 models while most of the other top-end models from Samsung have already received the June security patch. However, the brand is now rolling out a 2.2GB update for the S23 series, and users in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines are now receiving this update.

While Samsung’s regular security patches usually weigh less than a gigabyte, this one seems to be a bigger update because it includes new enhancements apart from just the patch. Though, the change log doesn’t mention what’s new, a Twitter user has listed out the changes and new features in the update that include:

A 2x zoom option in the camera app’s Portrait mode (which currently only has 3x).

The camera autofocus issue has been solved. This issue caused the photos to come out blurry.

The camera’s Night mode processing is slightly different than earlier.

One UI animations and transitions are now smoother.

There are subtle improvements in the haptics.

The latest software update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the firmware version S91xBXXU2AWF1. The rollout should expand to more countries in the coming days. If you have a Galaxy S23 series device, you can head over to Settings > Software update and tap Download and install if its available for you.