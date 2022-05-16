Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) goes official with Snapdragon 720G SoC, Android 12

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India around two years ago. Now the company has launched an updated model called Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) in Italy.

The new tablet comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, 4GB RAM, a 10.4-inch LCD display with S Pen support, Android 12-based One UI 4, AKG-tuned speakers and more. Let’s see the pricing details and specifications of the new tablet.

Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is priced at EUR 399.90 (approx. Rs. 32,200) for a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. It is listed for pre-order via Amazon Italy and the shipments will begin on May 23.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Specs

The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1200 pixels. Like the previous Tab S6 Lite model, this new one also includes SPen that can be placed at right side of the device.

Further, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. The original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features the Exynos 9611 SoC. The tablet also offers 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded via its microSD slot.

In addition, it runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box. For the camera, the tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear with an auto-focus lens and 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Besides, the tablet is equipped with a dual speaker setup tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the new Galaxy Tab is backed by the 7040mAh battery that is charged over a USB Type-C port. The tablet weighs 465 grams.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold colour was launched in India. It will only be available in the 8GB + 128GB storage option and is priced at Rs 72,999, same as that of the other colour variants that are available in the same storage options. Other colours are also available in the 8GB + 256GB storage model which comes with a price tag of Rs 76,999.