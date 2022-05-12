Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold colour launched in India

Samsung has launched a new colour variant of the Galaxy S22 in India and that’s the Pink Gold colour. The Galaxy S22 was launched in India in February in three colours and in two variants. The Galaxy S22 is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and gets up to 256GB of storage.

The handset was available only in three colour variants at the time of launch, including Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours. The new Pink Gold shade of the Galaxy S22 can be bought from leading retail outlets as well as from the online store of Samsung. It will only be available in the 8GB + 128GB storage option and is priced at Rs 72,999, same as that of the other colour variants that are available in the same storage options. Other colours are also available in the 8GB + 256GB storage model which comes with a price tag of Rs 76,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It supports an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display also gets max brightness of up to 1500 nits. The Galaxy S22 comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and in some regions, it gets Exynos 2200.

Galaxy S22 camera setup comprises a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV. Finally, both of them have a 10MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

The S22 gets a 3700mAh cell and has 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. As for the software, the S22 runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Further, the S22 series will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. Additional features include dual speakers and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi Direct.