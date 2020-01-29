Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in South Korea tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm process.

After many leaks and rumours, Samsung has now officially announced that it will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 in South Korea tomorrow. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be world’s first 5G tablet.

The tablet was found listed on Google's Enterprise website revealing its key specs. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G features a 10.5-inch display. It has 6GB of RAM and it 128GB of internal storage. It is possible that Samsung plans to introduce more than one variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G. Apart from the display size and memory configuration, the Android Enterprise catalog listing also revealed that Android 9 Pie will come pre-installed on the device with Samsung’s One UI on top. The specs are same as of the 4G LTE / Wi-Fi edition of the tablet.

A live photo of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G also surfaced online previously. As per the leaked image, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will have a Keyboard Book Cover and stylus. The tablet seems to be running on OneUI 1.0 under Android 9 in the image.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm process and will have a 7,040mAH battery with 15 hours of video playback. The tablet measures 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm. There will be an 8MP front camera and a wide-angle 13MP rear camera.

To recall, the 4G LTE Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It has a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel front camera. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640, 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.5. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front. The tablet is backed up by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

