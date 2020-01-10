  • 12:19 Jan 10, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G live photo leaked, specs tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 11:18 am

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm process
Samsung is gearing to launch Galaxy Tab S6 5G soon. Yesterday, the tablet was found listed on Google's Enterprise website revealing its key specs. Now a live photo of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G has surfaced on the web.

 

As per the leaked image, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will have a Keyboard Book Cover and stylus. The tablet seems to be running on OneUI 1.0 under Android 9 in the image.

Furthermore, an image showing an introduction to the Tab S6 5G has also been leaked and it reveals the key specs. It reveals that the world’s first 5G tablet from Samsung will be the same from both on the outside and the inside only with the addition of a Snapdragon X50 modem. There will be an 8MP front camera and a wide-angle 13MP rear camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm process and will have a 7,040mAH battery with 15 hours of video playback. The tablet measures 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm.

As per Android Enterprise listing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G features a 10.5-inch display. It has 6GB of RAM and it 128GB of internal storage. It is possible that Samsung plans to introduce more than one variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G. Apart from the display size and memory configuration, the Android Enterprise catalog listing also revealed that Android 9 Pie will come pre-installed on the device with Samsung’s One UI on top. The specs are same as of the 4G LTE / Wi-Fi edition of the tablet.

 

Recently, it was reported that Galaxy Tab S6 will be made available in South Korea in the first quarter of this year. Samsung recently started a new promotional offer for tablets in South Korea for customers between December 20 and March 31, 2021. The unannounced Galaxy Tab S6 5G is also included in the promotional offer which indicated that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will go official within this period.

 

To recall, the 4G LTE Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640, 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.5. and features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front. The tablet is backed up by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging. It has a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

 

