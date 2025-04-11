MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor Announced: All Details

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor has been announced by the company as a follow-up chip to the already powerful Dimensity 9400. MediaTek says that the Dimensity 9400+ supports the latest Large Language Models (LLM) while sustaining a super power-efficient design.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+: Specifications

The Dimensity 9400+ features an All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating up to 3.73GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This powerful configuration accelerates single and multithreaded performance for top-tier Android UX experiences.

Equipped with the MediaTek NPU 890, the Dimensity 9400+ supports a wide range of LLMs across many regions around the world. The Chipset supports Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP), and FP8 inferencing with faster reasoning speeds.

It also offers 20% faster agentic AI performance with Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+). Additionally, the built-in Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) makes it easy for developers to turn traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications.

The Dimensity 9400+ integrates a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, which enhances gaming visual experiences by bringing PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromap (OMM) support for realistic effects. This makes video game elements—such as vegetation, hair or feathers—look more realistic and dimensional without impacting performance.

The chipset’s powerful GPU also sustains peak gameplay speeds, allowing users to game longer without lag. Additionally, the Dimensity 9400+ includes a new frame rate converter 2.0+ (MFRC 2.0+), which was developed in coordination with game developers to double effective FPS and enhances power efficiency by up to 40% when MFRC is utilized.

The MediaTek Imagiq 1090 ISP enables HDR video recording across the entire zoom range. MediaTek’s Smooth Zoom technology provides seamless capture of moving subjects while allowing users to isolate the image and audio they want in each scene. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ expands phone-to-phone direct Bluetooth connections to 10km, extending 6.6 times further than the Dimensity 9400.

Further, there’s support for a BeiDou satellite connection, offering 33% faster TTFF (Time to first fix), even without cellular connectivity. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency with five streams, MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, which delivers up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage, 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, and Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

The first devices with this chipset are the Find X8s and Find X8s+ which have already launched in China.