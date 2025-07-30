OpenAI Launches Study Mode in ChatGPT: What is it?

OpenAI has introduced a new study mode in ChatGPT as a new way to learn with the chatbot that offers step by step guidance instead of quick answers. ChatGPT’s use in education has raised questions like “how do we ensure it is used to support real learning, and doesn’t just offer solutions without helping students make sense of them?,” to which study mode is the answer.

Starting today, study mode in ChatGPT is available to logged in users on Free, Plus, Pro, Team, with availability in ChatGPT Edu coming in the next few weeks. “When students engage with study mode, they’re met with guiding questions that calibrate responses to their objective and skill level to help them build deeper understanding. Study mode is designed to be engaging and interactive, and to help students learn something—not just finish something,” said the company.

Study mode is powered by custom system instructions OpenAI has written in collaboration with teachers, scientists, and pedagogy experts to reflect a core set of behaviours that support deeper learning including: ​​encouraging active participation, managing cognitive load, proactively developing metacognition and self reflection, fostering curiosity, and providing actionable and supportive feedback. “These behaviors are based on longstanding research in learning science and shape how study mode responds to students.”

To try it, select “Study and learn” from tools in ChatGPT and ask a question.

Study Mode in ChatGPT: Key Features

Interactive prompts: Combines Socratic questioning, hints, and self-reflection prompts to guide understanding and promote active learning, instead of providing answers outright.

Scaffolded responses: Information is organized into easy-to-follow sections that highlight the key connections between topics, keeping information engaging with just the right amount of context and reducing overwhelm for complex topics.

Personalized support: Lessons are tailored to the right level for the user, based on questions that assess skill level and memory from previous chats.

Knowledge checks: Quizzes and open-ended questions, along with personalized feedback to track progress, support knowledge retention and the ability to apply that knowledge in new contexts.

Flexibility: Easily toggle study mode on and off during a conversation, giving you the flexibility to adapt to your learning goals in each conversation.

OpenAI says it is working on newer features for the study mode to make it even more helpful, like: