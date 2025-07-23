OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India: Everything to Know

OnePlus Pad Lite has been launched in India with an 11-inch display paired with a Hi-Res Audio-certified quad-speaker system, delivers up to 80 hours of music playtime with a 9340 mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything to know about the newly launched affordable tablet from OnePlus.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Price, Availability

The OnePlus Pad Lite is available in a single Aero Blue finish, with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage (Wi-Fi) and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) variants. The former is priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 worth of Instant Bank Discount and Special launch offers, respectively. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select banks.



The OnePlus Pad Lite will go on Open Sale across OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading mainline partners and stores, starting August 1, 2025, at 12 PM onwards.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Lite sports an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a Resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has 10-bit colour support and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, 207 ppi, and supports 500 nits typical brightness.

The new OnePlus tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has a single camera on the back and at the front, both of which are 5MP sensors. For connectivity, users get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB-C port.

The tablet supports face unlock for Biometrics but lacks a fingerprint sensor. A 9350mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support backs it. However, the device comes with a 15W charger in the box. Lastly, it has Hi-Res Audio-certified quad speakers with OnePlus-exclusive Omnibearing Sound Field for immersive, cinematic sound.