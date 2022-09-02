Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro rugged tablet announced with Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung has quietly announced the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro. The rugged tablet offers military-grade toughness, advanced productivity features, and Samsung Knox security platform.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is priced at 829 Euros (Rs. 66,085 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB model. It will be available starting September in parts of Europe, with availability in Asia, Latin America, North America and the Middle East to follow later in 2022. It comes in black colour.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Features

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is MIL-STD-810H certified to withstand extreme altitudes, temperatures, vibration, humidity and can also endure drops of up to 1m. The tablet and its integrated S Pen are IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant.

The tablet supports up to three generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It is protected by Samsung Knox, defence-grade security platform. Samsung Knox can also be customized by IT administrators to manage the programs and apps used across the business.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches new lineup of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines at starting Rs 15,800

The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The screen gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core processor. It is said to feature the Snapdragon 778G mobile platform. In addition, the device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Active features a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. Besides, the tablet packs a 7600mAh battery that supports fast charging and POGO pins.

And for businesses that use tablets in a fixed location like a kiosk, Tab Active 4 Pro supports “No Battery Mode” for power without a battery. Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.