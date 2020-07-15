Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 spotted with Snapdragon 662 chipset

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor codenamed ‘Bengal'.

Samsung is currently working on its upcoming Galaxy Tab A7. The tablet has now been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website revealing few of its specifications.



The device has been listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-T505. As per the listing, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor codenamed ‘Bengal' which could be the Snapdragon 662. As per Sammobile, the kernel source code of Bengal reveals Adreno 610 GPU with 980Hz clock speed and Kryo 260 octa-core CPU.



Apart from this, the tablet will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10. The tablet scored 317 and 1358 in the single core and multi core test respectively.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor was launched earlier this year and comes loaded with octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.0GHz and it is built using 11nm process technology. The chipset is loaded with Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset supports up to the 25-megapixel single camera, 16-megapixel dual camera and up to 48-megapixel photo capture with 1080p video capture at 60fps.



It is loaded with 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Hexagon Vector Extensions and the Qualcomm Spectra 340T will enable AI-based user experiences such as avatars, night photography, and face and voice authentication. It supports up to Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The chipset comes with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.



Meanwhile, Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India recently for Rs 31999 for LTE version and Rs 27999 for Wi-Fi version. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 × 1200 pixels resolution. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calling.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is backed up by a 7040mAh battery. It has 2.3GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. The tablet runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box and it ships with an S Pen.