Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 mobile platforms launched in India

Qualcomm has today announced the launch of its latest range of mobile platforms in India. The brand has introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processors in the country.

The company has revealed that smartphones based on Snapdragon 720G are expected to be commercially available in Q1 2020, while devices with Snapdragon 662 and 460 respectively are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2020.

The latest chipsets are the first SoC to support Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). The Qualcomm Location Suite now supports up to seven satellite constellations concurrently. This includes the use of all of NavIC’s operating satellites for more accurate location performance, faster time-to-first-fix (TTFF) position acquisition, and improve location-based services. The chipsets also feature fast 4G connectivity speeds, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 with advanced audio via Qualcomm FastConnect 6-series subsystems.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

To start with the Snapdragon 720G chipset, it is made using 8nm process technology. It is loaded with two ARM Cortex A76 performance cores clocked up to 2.3GHz and six Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The company claims the latest chipset offers 60 per cent performance boost as compared to its predecessor.

The chipset comes with Adreno 618 GPU. It is said to feature to Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and is said to provide smooth HDR gameplay, dynamic colour range and contrast along with high-quality sound with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive. It also offers smooth video streaming with Qualcomm Spectra 350L ISP.

The Snapdragon 720G features 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the improved Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator that will enable a host of new AI experiences for gaming, photography, voice assistants, and virtually always-on contextual awareness.

For optics, it supports up to the 32-megapixel single camera or the 16-megapixel dual-camera setup. Furthermore, it also provides up to 192-megapixel photo capture along with zero shutter lag, 4K video recording. It is loaded with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem supports 3-carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO on two carriers and 256-QAM modulation for download speeds up to 800 Mbps.

The chipset is loaded with FastConnect 6200 subsystem, that it claims doubles Wi-Fi speed and range for online gaming and web browsing. It also features Wi-Fi 6 with multi-user MIMO for up to 2x improvement over competitive Wi-Fi 6 devices, Target Wake Time for up to 67 per cent better power efficiency and the complete WPA3 security suite, as well as integrated Bluetooth 5.1 with advanced audio capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor comes loaded with octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.0GHz and it is built using 11nm process technology. The chipset is loaded with Adreno 610 GPU. It features Qualcomm Spectra 340T, which supports triple camera configurations and smooth switching between them. The chipset supports up to the 25-megapixel single camera, 16-megapixel dual camera and up to 48-megapixel photo capture with 1080p video capture at 60fps.

It is loaded with 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Hexagon Vector Extensions and the Qualcomm Spectra 340T will enable AI-based user experiences such as avatars, night photography, and face and voice authentication. The chipset comes loaded with new Snapdragon X11 LTE modem that offers peak download speeds up to 390Mbps and up to 150 Mbps upload speeds along with 2-carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO and 256-QAM modulation. It supports up to Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The chipset comes with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform

Lastly, coming to Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 mobile platform, it features up to 1.8GHz Kryo 240 octa-core CPUs and it is built using 11nm process technology. The chipset is loaded with Adreno 610 GPU. The company claims that the chipset provides 70 per cent increase in CPU performance and a 60 per cent increase in GPU performance as compared to its predecessor.

It is loaded with a 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine and the Qualcomm Sensing Hub for new AI experiences for photography and voice assistance. The Qualcomm Spectra 340 ISP comes with support for triple cameras. It is loaded with Snapdragon X11 LTE modem allows for download speeds up to 390 Mbps and uploads up to 150 Mbps. The chipset comes with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.