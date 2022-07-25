Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) renders surface online

Samsung is currently working on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) tablet which is likely to launch soon. Now, a new report has surfaced online revealing the renders of the upcoming tablet. It will be the successor to the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet which was launched in India back in the year 2020.

The Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) leaked render shows that it has thick bezels around the display. On the back panel, there will be a single camera without a flash. The renders show the grey variant of the upcoming tablet. It is expected there will be more colour variants though.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Rumoured Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) will sport a 10.4-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels. The device will pack Unisoc T618 SoC instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 in Galaxy Tab A7. The chipset will be coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The 12nm Unisoc T618 chipset packs two Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz clock speed. The GPU is paired with Mali-G52 MP2.

The device will pack a 7,040mAh battery. For photography, the device is equipped with a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. It will come preloaded with the Android 11 OS.

The Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) is likely to cost 199 euros in Europe. At present, there is no word on the launch date of the device.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled on August 10. It is expected that Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 at the August 10 event. It has also been leaked that these will go on pre-order on the same day and will go on sale on August 26.