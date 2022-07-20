Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, new foldables on the way

HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, new foldables on the way

The new foldables from Samsung are on the way,

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy Unpacked August 10

Highlights

  • Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 series will be announced
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 may be offered in a 1TB variant

Samsung has announced one of its most anticipated Galaxy Unpacked launch events of every year where the Korean manufacturer launches the new foldables. The brand has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10 where it will unveil what’s next in its foldables lineup, which we actually already know, thanks to a bunch of leaks.

Samsung made the announcement via a blog post where the company says that the Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel on August 10 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30PM IST). The brand also showed the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone in a teaser video where we can see the device sporting a design identical to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip3.

The leak that came back in June already told us that Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 at the August 10 event. It has also been leaked that these will go on pre-order on the same day and will go on sale on August 26.

Further as for colour options, the Z Fold 4 could come in Phantom Black, Green and Beige. On the other hand, the Z Flip 4 will come in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue colours. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) is said to come in Phantom Black, Silver and Pink Gold. The Watch 5 (44mm) will come in Phantom Black, Silver and Sapphire (Blueish color). Lastly, the Watch 5 Pro (46mm) is expected to come in Phantom Black and Silver colours.

One of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 variants is said to offer 1 TB of native storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in a 512 GB internal storage variant. Both models are unlikely to feature a microSD card slot. Renders for both the smartphones have also been leaked more than two months ago.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display7.6-inches primary, 6.2-inch secondary
  • Front Camera10MP, 16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 2640 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

