Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Storage Variants and More Leaked, India Launch Likely Imminent

Samsung Galaxy S25 EDGE storage variants, colour options, and international pricing information has leaked online. Furthermore, the device has reportedly been spotted on the BIS website, suggesting that the India launch of the handset is likely imminent. Here’s everything to know.

According to an Android Headlines report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (12GB + 256GB) will be priced between EUR 1,200 (approx Rs 1,13,400) and EUR 1,300 (approx Rs 1,22,900) in Europe, with variations depending on the country. The 512GB variant is expected to cost between EUR 1,300 (approx Rs 1,22,900) and EUR 1,400 (approx Rs 1,32,300). Meanwhile, previous leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in the US at around $999 (approx Rs 87,150).

Furthermore, the report claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset is tipped to be made available in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colour options. The build material of the phone is rumoured to include titanium, while previous leaks suggest the back panel of the phone could be made of ceramic. The design of the handset has already been showcased during MWC 2025 earlier this year.

As for the BIS listing, a Samsung device with model number SM-S937B/DS appeared on the certification website that is believed to be the Indian variant of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The device is tipped to launch sometime during next month.

Expected specs of the device include a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 3900mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging, a 200MP primary sensor plus 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, a 6.65-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and a 5.84mm thick body, making it the slimmest Galaxy S25 series device.