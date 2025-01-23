Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design Unveiled

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge design at the Galaxy S25 series launch event. The Galaxy S25 Edge is potentially the Galaxy S25 Slim that has been in the rumour mill for a while now. However, the design showcased by Samsung is completely different from the Galaxy S25 Slim design that was leaked earlier this month.

On the sidelines of the Galaxy S25 series launch event, Samsung showcased the Galaxy S25 Edge design but didn’t let the visitors use the device itself. By the looks of it, the device appears to be extremely slim, which will likely be its main selling point. Slimness was also supposed to be Galaxy S25 Slim’s USP, hinting that the S25 Edge is indeed the S25 Slim.

The back of the device has dual rear cameras in a protruded camera island. Below the two cutouts sits the flash. The buttons reside on the right spine and one can also notice the Antenna lines, suggesting the device will have an aluminium frame. The bottom side will likely have the mic, speaker grille, and a USB-C port. The front of the device appears to have quite thin bezels as well.

Samsung didn’t let anyone experience the device but merely gave a first look at what is to come. It is unclear when the device will launch, but it should be sometime later this year. Rumours suggested that the Galaxy S25 Slim will launch in May, so it is likely that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge during the same timeline.

Leaks said that the S25 Slim will also have the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset under the hood. The camera setup on the rear includes a 200MP HP5 primary camera, a 50MP JN5 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5X optical zoom as per leaks, but considering the S25 Edge only has dual rear cameras, we may not see the telephoto lens. There’s up to 12GB RAM and the device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7 as per a report. Further, considering it’s a slim device, the device may sport a battery that’s about the size of the S25 or lesser than the S25+.