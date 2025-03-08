Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: My 30-Day Experience

I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as my daily driver for the past month after switching from the S24 Ultra, which I used on and off last year. At first, I didn’t think there were any significant changes, but after spending real time with it, I have a clearer picture and slightly more personalized view than the review of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra that I did a few weeks back. Let me walk you through my experience.

Design and Display

Right off the bat, the display is what keeps me hooked to Samsung S Series. It’s still a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED panel, but it feels even better this time. Samsung’s anti-glare finish might not sound like much, but in daily use, it really makes a difference—it’s easier on the eyes and reduces reflections. Whether indoors or under direct sunlight, the screen remains highly visible without aggressive glare.

Even though the phone is big, it feels more manageable. The bezels are slimmer, giving you more screen without making the phone any bigger. The flat edges and rounded corners took some getting used to, but now they feel natural. The S Pen slot is more seamless, and the phone is lighter than the S24 Ultra. But be warned—the titanium back is still slippery without a case. And yes, the signature quad-camera bump still makes the phone wobble when placed on a flat surface. If you’re someone who prefers a grippy phone, a case is a must.

Durability and Build: Any Scratches?

Samsung is using Gorilla Glass Armor 2, and I have to say, it’s holding up well. My phone has spent a month in all sorts of places when it is not in use—my jeans pocket with keys and coins, travel bag, cluttered desk, and Kitchen slab car dashboard —and so far, no scratches. That’s impressive because, on previous devices, micro-scratches would show up within a few weeks. If you don’t like using screen protectors, this glass upgrade might be beneficial.

Performance and Battery Life

Let’s talk about speed—this phone flies. The new Processor keeps things snappy, whether you’re scrolling, switching apps, or gaming. It feels just as fast as the S24 Ultra, with no lag or stutters. Apps load instantly, animations feel fluid, and multitasking remains seamless, even when using split-screen mode.

Battery life? It’s… fine. There’s no real upgrade here. My typical day starts at 6 AM and ends around 11 PM, and by bedtime, I’m usually at 20% with over four hours of screen time. If you’re a power user, you’ll likely have to charge it by evening. Wireless charging speeds remain unchanged, and I still wish Samsung offered faster wired charging like some competitors.

AI Features: Useful or Just Hype?

Samsung has pushed AI hard with this phone, but does it make a difference? Well, it depends.

Features like ‘Now Brief’ try to learn your habits and show you relevant info, but honestly, I haven’t found much use for it. AI Select, which replaces Smart Select, is basically Google’s Circle to Search with a few extras, like letting you edit images with generative AI. It’s neat, but nothing game-changing.

One thing I did like is the Audio Eraser. It helps isolate voices in videos, which can be handy, but it’s not a must-have if you are not in videos. Personally, I found the feature quite useful, as I have not used an external mic in almost all the videos that I shot using S25 Ultra in indoor conditions. Samsung is clearly borrowing ideas from Google and Pixel devices, and while they work, they don’t feel like big selling points.

Samsung has also added cross-app AI capabilities, like letting you long-press the power button to activate Gemini, but honestly, it doesn’t feel like a huge leap. If you heavily rely on AI tools, you might enjoy the integration, but it’s not something that will drastically change your daily usage. Having said that, I think Samsung is trying to get consumers ready for a future where AI might play a big role.

Cameras: What’s Changed?

If you were expecting a massive camera upgrade, you might be disappointed. The 200MP primary camera is the same as last year, with the same 50MP and 10MP telephoto lenses (5x and 3x optical zoom). The only real upgrade? A 50MP ultrawide camera instead of last year’s 12MP. That means sharper ultrawide shots, which is nice if you take a lot of landscape photos.

Samsung claims better zoom algorithms, but I didn’t see much difference in real use. 100x Space Zoom is still there, but if you’re zooming that far, you better have a steady hand. Low-light performance is slightly better, with improved noise reduction, but again, it’s nothing groundbreaking. They have continued the good work they did with S24 Ultra’s camera. I feel maintaining high standards is much more difficult than launching something that has not been tried and tested for the long run.

One area where Samsung has improved is video recording. The Pro Video mode has some enhanced stabilization and AI-powered editing tools. If you create content regularly, you might appreciate these changes. However, for the average user, the experience remains similar to last year.

S Pen: Do I Use It?

I always have to remind myself to pull out the S Pen. It’s great for jotting down notes, but beyond that, I don’t use it much. The experience hasn’t changed in years, so if you loved it before, you’ll still love it. If you didn’t use it before, that won’t change now. Samsung has added a few AI-powered handwriting-to-text refinements, but again, it’s more of a minor improvement.

So, Should You Upgrade?

If you have an S24 Ultra or even an S23 Ultra, I wouldn’t advise to rush for an upgrade. The improvements are nice, but they’re not game-changing. If you’re trading in your old phone and getting a great deal, go for it—but don’t expect a major leap.

Now, if you’re coming from a three-year-old S series phone or switching from another Android flagship, you won’t regret clicking that buy button. You’re getting solid hardware, smooth software, and a camera that will help you capture memories in stunning detail.

Another thing to keep in mind is Samsung’s extended software support. The company promisesseven years of OS updates, so if longevity matters to you, this phone is a great investment.

So, after a month with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, that’s my take. Samsung continues to deliver a premium flagship experience, even if the changes are incremental for users who have been using S24 Ultra.