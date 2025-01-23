Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung has debuted its Galaxy S25 series worldwide, and in India particularly, the brand hasn’t drastically increased the starting prices of its latest S-series devices, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, there are countries where you can get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for a cheaper price than India. Here we have compiled a list of the top five cheapest countries to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you are planning to travel to these regions or you can get the devices from a relative or a friend, you can get a much better deal than buying them from India itself.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: India Prices

In India, the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, Rs 1,41,999 for the 12GB + 512GB trim, and Rs 1,65,999 for the 12GB + 1TB trim. Coming to the cheapest countries to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, these include:

South Korea

In Samsung’s home market, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at KRW 16,98,400, converting to Rs 1,02,100. That’s a difference of about Rs 28,000 compared to India price which is huge. The 12GB + 1TB model in South Korea costs KRW 21,27,400, which is approximately Rs 1,27,900, making it cheaper by Rs 38,100 compared to the price of the same variant in India.

Not only that, but South Korea gets a 16GB + 1TB model of the Galaxy S25 Ultra which costs KRW 22,49,500, converting to Rs 1,35,300. That’s only Rs 5,300 costlier than the base model in India, and cheaper by Rs 30,700 compared to the Indian pricing of the top-end 12GB + 1TB model.

United States of America

In the USA, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299 which converts to Rs 1,12,233 in Indian Rupees. Compared to the Indian pricing of the same 256GB model, that’s a difference of about Rs 17,766 which is a significant one. The 1TB version costs $1659.99 which is approximately Rs 1,43,400. That’s about Rs 22,600 cheaper than the Indian price of the 1TB model.

Vietnam

In Vietnam, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has the following prices:

12GB + 256GB: 33,390,000 VND (approx Rs 1,15,074)

12GB + 512GB: 37,490,000 VND (approx Rs 1,29,204)

12GB + 1TB: 44,790,000 VND (approx Rs 1,54,362)

For the base model when compared to Indian pricing, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is cheaper by around Rs 15,000, while the top-end model is cheaper by approximately Rs 11,300.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, the S25 Ultra starts at NT$ 43,900 (approx Rs 1,15,919) for the 256GB trim while the 1TB model costs NT$ 56,900 (approx Rs 1,50,200). The base model is cheaper by approximately Rs 14,000 while the top-end model is cheaper by Rs 15,799.

Singapore

In Singapore, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at SGD 1,828 (approx Rs 1,16,470) and tops out at SGD 2,368 (approx Rs 1,50,900). These prices are lower than Indian prices similar to how they are in Taiwan.

These were the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, keep in mind that the tax applied in each country could further affect these prices. Moreover, note that the warranty of the devices would be limited to the country you buy the device from.