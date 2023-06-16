Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 promotional material leaked; rumoured specs suggest minor upgrades

Samsung is gearing up to debut its next generation of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in late July and the press renders for the former have now leaked ahead of next month’s launch. Moreover, another leak has shed light on the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, suggesting it could be a minor upgrade over last year’s Fold 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 press renders leaked

The press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 were shared with MySmartPrice by an anonymous source. The render shows the device in the Blue colour option. However, the company will surely launch more colour options as well. Further, the S Pen is also present in the image, confirming the device will support it similar to its predecessors. As usual, the Pen will be sold separately.

While the rest of the design, including ports and buttons placement, look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the renders suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have slimmer bezels around the inner screen, thereby increasing the screen-to-body ratio.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications (Rumoured)

Another leak from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be more of an incremental upgrade over its predecessor even in terms of specs.

It will sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with QXGA+ resolution. In addition, there will be 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display on the outside will again be a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. We assume it should have a 2316 x 904 pixels resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The phone will pack a 4400mAh battery cell with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. The only major difference between the Fold 5 and Fold 4 will be the chipset that powers the devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the latest and more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip along with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. RAM and storage should also be bumped up to LPDDR5x and UFS 4.0 modules, respectively.

For optics, you will get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. In comparison, the Fold 4 had a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

There will be two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display will be a 4-megapixel sensor, identical to last year’s model. Connectivity options will be the regular, such as 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will run OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13. There will be side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.