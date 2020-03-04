Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives new software update with camera features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update brings February Android security patch with new camera features and general stability and bug fixes.

Advertisement

Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The update brings February Android security patch with new camera features and general stability and bug fixes.



The G770FXXU2ATB2 update brings the security patch level up to February 1 and it is 416MB in size. To check the update manually, go to the Settings app and tap Settings » Software update.



The update first spotted by Tizenhelp reveals that it improves the quality of pictures and the stability of the camera app. The update brings 4K video recording at 60fps, Super Steady mode to record up to 4K resolution, improvements to picture quality.





The new update is also said to add improvements to the fingerprint recognition. The in-display fingerprint reader will unlock the phone faster after you install the update. The stability of the phone’s software has been improved as well.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India recently for Rs 39,999 for the 8GB and 128GB storage. The company recently launched the 512GB variant at Rs 44,999 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Itis powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

