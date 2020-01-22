  • 12:36 Jan 22, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ get a new update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2020 11:17 am

The update brings the latest security patches along with some improvements to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones.
Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy Note 10 series in India. The update brings the latest security patches along with some improvements to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. 

 

The update comes with version number N975FXXS1BSLD/N975FOXM1BSL7/N975FXXU1BSL4 and it is about 136MB in size. The update brings the January 2020 security patch. Furthermore, the update also improves the stability of the device and it brings bug fixes. Users can download the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has introduced the lite variant of its Galaxy Note 10 in India. Dubbed as Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM option. The phone is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. The company has revealed a new upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000. With this, one can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for an effective price of Rs 33,999.

 

Previously, the company rolled out Android 10 update to Galaxy Note 10 series in India. With this, users of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus will experience the latest OneUI 2.0. One UI 2.0 brings enhanced Dark Mode to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

 

The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now receiving Android 10 stable update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India, price starts from Rs 38,999

