  • 18:53 Dec 20, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 5:27 pm

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched in India in August this year.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has now started receiving the stable Android 10 update along with One UI 2 in India. The phones received the Android 10 update recently in Germany.

The stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ brings firmware version N97*FXXU1BSL7. The update also comes along with the December 2019 Android security patch and it is around 1921MB in size.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. With this, users of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus will experience the latest OneUI 2.0. One UI 2.0 brings enhanced Dark Mode to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures.

 

To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched in India in August this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant, while 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage is priced Rs 89,999.

