Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 to launch in India soon, support pages go live

Seems Samsung is all set to launch new phones in the M-series and A-series in India. The support page of the Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 phones is live on Samsung India website.



Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is also listed on the Swiss and UK websites. The smartphone is listed with model number SM-A526B/DS on both sites suggesting its launch soon.



Samsung Galaxy A32 with model number SM-A325F is now listed on the Samsung India support website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Samsung Galaxy M62 comes with model number SM-M625F on the Samsung website.



The support pages, however, do not actually reveal anything new about the upcoming Galaxy smartphones but they suggest that the smartphones will soon be launched in India.



To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M62 recently made an appearance on the FCC certification website. The device is expected to sport a huge 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. There should be 256GB of internal storage.



An earlier Geekbench listing revealed the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M62 that is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC which should be paired with 6GB RAM. The device will run on Android 11 out of the box on top of OneUI. The Galaxy M62 managed to score 786 in the single-core test, and 1995 in the multicore test.



Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has already been announced in Germany earlier this year. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720. It has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging technology.





On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.



