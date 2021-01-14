Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G unveiled with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 11:27 am

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz.

Samsung has unveiled its cheapest 5G phone yet – the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in Germany. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is priced at EUR 279 for the 64GB variant and EUR 299 for the 128GB model. The smartphone comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Purple colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in three variants - 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card. There’s a fingerprint reader mounted on the side.

 

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging technology. The Android version has not been revealed but it will be likely Android 11 with One UI 2.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm and weighs 205 grams.

