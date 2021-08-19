Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, F42 5G could launch in India soon

Samsung is working on bringing two new phones to India, including the Galaxy M52 5G and the Galaxy F42 5G, and a tipster now says these phones could soon launch in India. The key specifications of the Galaxy M52 5G have already been tipped back in June via a Geekbench listing.

The tip comes from Debayan Roy on Twitter who seems to be pretty sure that the Galaxy M52 5G will launch in India by end of September. He further mentions that even the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will arrive sometime in September. An exact release date wasn’t shared by the tipster.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G that has been tipped to launch next month recently received the BIS certification. The listing says that the smartphone carries the model number SM-M526B/DS. Sadly, the listing does not reveal any key information on the upcoming device. It just hints at an imminent launch in the country. We expect it to become available in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G the successor of the Galaxy M51 launched in India last year. The device is supposed to be a rebrand of the Galaxy F52 5G. The device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Further, the device will reportedly feature a 32MP selfie camera. Whereas, on the back, it might feature a 64MP quad-camera setup. The setup could further consist of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. There’s no information on the fourth sensor as of yet. It is said to come in three colours in Europe, namely black, white, and blue.

The Galaxy F42 5G was also spotted on Geekbench a while back. It has appeared with its SM-E426B model number on the benchmarking site.