Samsung Galaxy F42 5G spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Samsung is gearing up to launch yet another F-series phone. Dubbed as Galaxy F42 5G, the phone has now been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has appeared with its SM-E426B model number on the benchmarking site.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset name written in the listing as MT6833V/NZA model name. This means that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 559 points in the single-core test and 1719 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 6GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Before appearing on Geekbench, the handset was also spotted on various certification sites such as Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests that the phone will also be launched in India soon.

Samsung’s F-series phones are just rebranded versions of its existing A-series or M-series smartphones. The F42 5G may be nothing but a rebranded version of the A22 5G. At present, the Galaxy A22 5G is the only Dimensity 700 chip-powered phone from the brand.

Samsung Galaxy F42 Specs (Expected)

We expect the Galaxy F42 5G to feature a 6.6-inch TFT LCD Infinity-U display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 700 powered phone could come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 of internal storage.

The phone could come powered by a 5,000mAh or a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. It will likely sport an 8MP selfie camera and a 48MP+5MP+2MP triple-camera setup at the rear. It could have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Connectivity features will include GPS, 5G, a dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.