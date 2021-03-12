Samsung Galaxy M42 to be first 5G member in the Galaxy M series

Samsung Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

Samsung Galaxy M42 is expected to be soon launched in India with a 6000mAh battery. Now the Samsung Galaxy M42 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG listing. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing has revealed some key specifications of the phone.



The Samsung Galaxy M42 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website with the model number SM-M426B. As per the listing, the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). It is listed to support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity as well. Further, the listing also tells us that it will run on Android 11. Apart from this, the listing does not reveal any additional spec details for the M42.



Samsung Galaxy M42 has also been spotted on Bluetooth SIG site with the model number SM-M426B/DS. The phone is listed with the product name Samsung Galaxy A42 5G which suggests that Samsung Galaxy M42 may support 5G connectivity.



With this, the Samsung Galaxy M42 will become the first 5G member in the Galaxy M series. As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the phone will support Bluetooth version 5.0.

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy M42 battery was spotted on the 3C certification website and the DEKRA certification website. The 3C listing has revealed that the EB-BM425ABY battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh capacity which hints that the Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G.