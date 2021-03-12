Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M42 to be first 5G member in the Galaxy M series

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2021 12:13 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

Samsung Galaxy M42 is expected to be soon launched in India with a 6000mAh battery. Now the Samsung Galaxy M42 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG listing. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing has revealed some key specifications of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website with the model number SM-M426B. As per the listing, the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). It is listed to support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity as well. Further, the listing also tells us that it will run on Android 11. Apart from this, the listing does not reveal any additional spec details for the M42.

Samsung Galaxy M42 has also been spotted on Bluetooth SIG site with the model number SM-M426B/DS. The phone is listed with the product name Samsung Galaxy A42 5G which suggests that Samsung Galaxy M42 may support 5G connectivity.

With this, the Samsung Galaxy M42 will become the first 5G member in the Galaxy M series. As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the phone will support Bluetooth version 5.0.

 

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy M42 battery was spotted on the 3C certification website and the DEKRA certification website. The 3C listing has revealed that the EB-BM425ABY battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh capacity which hints that the Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

 

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s reportedly in works

Samsung Galaxy M12 tipped to launch in early 2021, leaked renders reveal quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy M42 could soon launch in India with 6,000mAh battery

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite announced with quad camera setup, Android 11

Oppo Find X3 Pro launched with LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies