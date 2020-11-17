Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M42 could soon launch in India with 6,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 1:35 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera.
Advertisement

Earlier in the day, we reported that Samsung is working on Samsung Galaxy M12. Now apart from Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung is also working on another Galaxy M series phone called Galaxy M42. Now in a new leak, the battery capacity of Galaxy M42 has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy M42 battery has been spotted on the 3C certification website and the DEKRA certification website. The 3C listing has revealed that the EB-BM425ABY battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh capacity which hints that the Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

The same battery (model number EB-BM425ABY) was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that smartphone could be debuting in India.
Samsung Galaxy M42
As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M12 has appeared on the web in the form of renders. As per the renders, the Galaxy M12 will be arriving with an Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches diagonally. The bezels are fairly narrow, except the chin which is considerably thick on the Galaxy M12.

The phone will feature a dual-tone finish and a squarish quad-camera setup at the back. The right side of device will feature the power and volume buttons. The power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker grille.

 

Via

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s reportedly in works

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Samsung Galaxy M12 tipped to launch in early 2021, leaked renders reveal quad rear cameras

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M12 tipped to launch in early 2021, leaked renders reveal quad rear cameras

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to come with QHD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies