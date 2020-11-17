Samsung Galaxy M42 could soon launch in India with 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Earlier in the day, we reported that Samsung is working on Samsung Galaxy M12. Now apart from Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung is also working on another Galaxy M series phone called Galaxy M42. Now in a new leak, the battery capacity of Galaxy M42 has been revealed.



Samsung Galaxy M42 battery has been spotted on the 3C certification website and the DEKRA certification website. The 3C listing has revealed that the EB-BM425ABY battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh capacity which hints that the Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.



The same battery (model number EB-BM425ABY) was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that smartphone could be debuting in India.



As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G.



Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M12 has appeared on the web in the form of renders. As per the renders, the Galaxy M12 will be arriving with an Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches diagonally. The bezels are fairly narrow, except the chin which is considerably thick on the Galaxy M12.



The phone will feature a dual-tone finish and a squarish quad-camera setup at the back. The right side of device will feature the power and volume buttons. The power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker grille.

