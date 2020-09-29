Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s reportedly in works

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 29, 2020 11:45 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy M42 is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage.
Advertisement

Recently, Samsung recently launched Samsung Galaxy M51 in India with 7000mAh battery. Now the company is said to be working on two new M-series smartphones which are likely to be dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M42 and Galaxy M12s.

As per a report of SamMobile, Samsung is working on two new devices with model numbers SM-M425F, and SM-M127F. The names of these devices aren’t confirmed yet, the report says the devices might be named the Galaxy M42 and Galaxy M12s respectively. The report has revealed a few specifications for the Galaxy M42 but not much has been shared for the Galaxy M21s.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage. The report suggests that there is no information about the handset with model number SM-M127F but it is expected to be an entry-level smartphone. Previously, Samsung reportedly stopped production of the successor of Galaxy M40, the Galaxy M41, and launched Galaxy M51 instead.

As of now, there is not much information available on the upcoming M-series smartphone from Samsung. We expect the phones to surface in more leaks in the coming days.

In related news, Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price were recently slashed in India. The Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched at Rs 8999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. The phone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now priced at Rs 7,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage carried a price tag of Rs 12,999. The 3GB variant is now priced at Rs 10,499 means a Rs 500 price cut while the 4GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,000.

Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with up to 8GB and 128GB storage. There is 7000mAh battery and quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M series will have 20 mn customers by end of 2020 in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 for Rs 22,999 in first sale, but there’s a catch!

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price slashed in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Razr 5G teased to launch in India, TV, refrigerator and more products expected

Poco X3 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies