Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s reportedly in works

Recently, Samsung recently launched Samsung Galaxy M51 in India with 7000mAh battery. Now the company is said to be working on two new M-series smartphones which are likely to be dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M42 and Galaxy M12s.



As per a report of SamMobile, Samsung is working on two new devices with model numbers SM-M425F, and SM-M127F. The names of these devices aren’t confirmed yet, the report says the devices might be named the Galaxy M42 and Galaxy M12s respectively. The report has revealed a few specifications for the Galaxy M42 but not much has been shared for the Galaxy M21s.



The Samsung Galaxy M42 is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage. The report suggests that there is no information about the handset with model number SM-M127F but it is expected to be an entry-level smartphone. Previously, Samsung reportedly stopped production of the successor of Galaxy M40, the Galaxy M41, and launched Galaxy M51 instead.



As of now, there is not much information available on the upcoming M-series smartphone from Samsung. We expect the phones to surface in more leaks in the coming days.



In related news, Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price were recently slashed in India. The Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched at Rs 8999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. The phone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now priced at Rs 7,999.



The Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage carried a price tag of Rs 12,999. The 3GB variant is now priced at Rs 10,499 means a Rs 500 price cut while the 4GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,000.



Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with up to 8GB and 128GB storage. There is 7000mAh battery and quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.