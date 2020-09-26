Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 26, 2020 11:24 am

Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in Black, Blue and Red colour options while Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in Black, Violet and Blue colours.
Samsung has slashed the price of  Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones in India. The Galaxy M01 has received a price cut of Rs 1000 while the Galaxy M11 variants have received a price cut of up to Rs 1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched at Rs 8999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. The phone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now priced at Rs 7,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage carried a price tag of Rs 12,999. The 3GB variant is now priced at Rs 10,499 means a Rs 500 price cut while the 4GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,000.

 

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai baser retailer - Mahesh Telecom. Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in Black, Blue and Red colour options while Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in Black, Violet and Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM.  The storage can be expanded via microSD upto 512GB.

There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.  The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The Galaxy M11 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.


The Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, housed in a hole-punch located at the top left corner of the screen.



Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.95GH Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot. There isn't a fingerprint sensor on the phone.

The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone measures 146.4 x 70.86 x 9.8 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

