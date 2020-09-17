Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M51 to be available with Rs 2,000 discount in first sale, but there’s a catch!

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 17, 2020 4:54 pm

The Samsung Galaxy M51 competes against the OnePlus Nord.
Samsung Galaxy M51 will go on its first sale in India tomorrow. The phone was launched just last week at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM option. But one can avail the Galaxy M51 at a starting price of Rs 22,999.

But there is a catch. In order to buy the latest Galaxy M-series smartphone, one has to be a HDFC Bank card holder. There will be a flat Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards for customers purchasing the phone September 18th to 20th on Amazon India.

The first sale of the Samsung Galaxy M51 will take place at 12 PM (noon) on September 18 through Amazon and Samsung.com as well as select retail stores. The phone comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 competes against the OnePlus Nord that is available for Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. OnePlus Nord variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will finally go on sale in India on September 21 for Rs 24,999.


Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits.

There is a huge 7000mAh battery in the Galaxy M51 which comes support for 25W fast charging. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB and 128GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The quad rear camera setup comes with a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.


The phone also comes with features including Single Take, Auto Switch to wide angle in the front camera, Night Hyperlapse, and My Filters. For the selfie camera, there are features like Front Slow Motion Video, 4K Video, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.


The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0.It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy M51

