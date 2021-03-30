Samsung Galaxy M42 5G support page goes live in India

Samsung Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

Advertisement

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 smartphones in India. Now the company is looking forward to launch a new smartphone in its Galaxy M series soon. The device is named Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and its India support page has now gone live on the Samsung website.

As per Samsung India's support page, the alleged Galaxy M42 5G is listed with model number SM-M426B/DS. The DS means it’s the Dual SIM variant. The listing however does not reveal anything about the upcoming Samsung smartphone but it suggests that the phone may soon be making its debut in India.

Advertisement

The same model number was recently received BIS certification. Apart from the BIS certification, the Galaxy M42 5G was earlier also spotted on Wi-Fi alliance, and Bluetooth SIG certifications.

Previously Samsung Galaxy M42 battery was spotted on the 3C certification website and the DEKRA certification website. The 3C listing has revealed that the EB-BM425ABY battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh capacity which hints that the Galaxy M42 might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G.

As of now, no more details about this Samsung Galaxy M42 smartphone are known. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.