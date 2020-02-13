  • 17:58 Feb 13, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31 to be available via offline retail stores also

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 13, 2020 5:43 pm

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.
Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M31 in India on February 25. Amazon India is teasing the upcoming launch on its portal. Now ahead of the launch, Samsung has announced that Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India. Amazon India has already started teasing the upcoming launch on its portal.

 

Samsung India Twitter handle has announced the availability of Samsung Galaxy M31 in India. The phone is said to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India.

As per the leaked specsSamsung Galaxy M31 will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.4 lenses. The phone will have a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.


The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will have a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It will ship with a USB Type-C fast charger in the box.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 is reported to come in two variants, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage respectively. The phone will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

