Samsung Galaxy M31 key specs leaked ahead of launch on Feb 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will have a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M31 in India on February 25. Amazon India is teasing the upcoming launch on its portal. Now ahead of the launch, specifications of Samsung Galaxy M31 have surfaced online.

PriceBaba and tipster Ishan Agarwal, have published the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31. As per the leak, there will be quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.4 lenses. The phone will have a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Samsung Galaxy M31 is reported to come in two variants, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage respectively. The phone will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will have a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It will ship with a USB Type-C fast charger in the box.

Apart from Amazon ‘Notify Me” page, Samsung’s own microsite for the Galaxy M31 is also now live now. The phone is said to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India.