Samsung Galaxy M31 launching in India on February 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 will pack 64MP main camera on the back and will have quad-camera setup in an L-shaped pattern.

Samsung will be launching Galaxy M31 in India on February 25 at 12 pm. Amazon India has now started teasing the launch on its portal revealing that Galaxy M31 will be available on Amazon for sale upon its launch in India.

Apart from revealing the launch date in the country, Amazon India has also confirmed some details about the Galaxy M31. Apart from this Amazon ‘Notify Me” page, Samsung’s own microsite for the Galaxy M31 is now live.

The Amazon listing has confirmed that the Galaxy M31 will pack 64MP main camera on the back and will have quad-camera setup in an L-shaped pattern. The phone will have a 6000 mAh battery and pack a Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen. The image also confirms rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Previous rumours had suggested that the phone will come with an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor along with the 64MP primary sensor. The phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB RAM.